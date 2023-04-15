US Marshals arrest man accused of not registering as a sex offender

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested a man living in Madison for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Marshals Service explained that the 55-year-old man was convicted by a Tennessee judge in 2004 for aggravated sexual exploitation as a minor, which required him to register as a sex offender and follow registration regulations.

The U.S. Marshals determined the man was living in Wisconsin since at least 2022, but there was no record of him trying to register with the State of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program.

Following an April 5 indictment in the Western District Court of Wisconsin, the 55-year-old man was wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force confirmed the man’s address and took him into custody on Monday.

