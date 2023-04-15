UW-Madison students host sustainability series of events before Earth Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at UW-Madison hosted a sustainability Earth Day series at the East Campus Mall.

The event celebrated Earth Day through different lenses including art, student advocacy and music.

Friday’s theme focused on shelter, where people live and who they spend the most time with. Student government sustainability chair Jacob Breit says many reflect on the start of Earth Day which began in the Badger State.

“Students and young people are the generation of change,” said Breit. “When I was going to high school I was like ‘oh my God there is so much to do and so much to see’ but you know what? Students are the ones to get these things done.”

On Earth Day, the organization will be marching from library mall to the Capitol to celebrate and critically think about earth and changes for its future.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.