Volunteers install hundreds of free smoke alarms across Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross of Wisconsin partnered with the Madison Fire Department Saturday to ensure Madison residents have up-to-date smoke detectors.

According to Madison Fire Marshal Bill Sullivan, the life-saving devices have a shelf life of about ten years, and that is the message they were sounding during ‘Sound the Alarm Wisconsin.’

Volunteers went around neighborhoods to install new smoke alarms and share safety tips. Sullivan said fire reacts quickly, especially with modern furniture, which is why having a working smoke alarm is so important.

“Fire safety is one of those things that a lot of people, we all kind of take for granted because until you’ve experienced it, we haven’t really rationalized how important it is, and it’s kind of that up on the ceiling, out of sight, out of mind,” he said.

Sullivan added is you see a fire, don’t wait to call 9-1-1. He said a lot of people increase the risk of a bigger fire as they try to put out the flames themselves.

