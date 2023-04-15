Winter Weather Ahead

Winter Storm Watches to be issued
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT
  • WINTRY MIX BEGINS LATER TOMORROW
  • HEAVY SNOW COULD AFFECT MONDAY AM COMMUTE
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is the last of the warm stretch of days that we will see for awhile.  A cold front is moving through our area today and with it we’ll see some showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms this evening and overnight.  The risk of any severe storms remains well to the south. But we could see some gusty winds and the possibility of some small hail.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

This evening temperatures will be on the way down once the front pushes through, and then we’ll be watching for some areas to transition to a rain/snow mix. It does look like the best chance of snow to affect us will start on Sunday afternoon into Monday.  Currently, a Winter Storm Watch have been issued for all of our western counties beginning Sunday evening through Monday morning.  Upwards of 4″ of snow could accumulate as well as winds gusting to over 40 mph. Snow could also a factor south, but because of the warm days we had previously, it will be hard for any of it to accumulate on the ground.

Looking Ahead...

After the storm pulls away on Monday, we’re looking at a cooler start to the week with temperatures back on the rise and into the 60s by Thursday

Our Sunny Stretch Ending