Wisconsin DNR has some helpful tips for turkey hunters this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The spring turkey season is approaching, so this means hunters will be out in the fields and forests wearing camouflage and searching for turkeys to kill.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the 2023 spring turkey season is from April 19 through May 30, and the youth turkey hunt is April 15-16.

The DNR says hunters should take safety precautions while they are hunting.

They should avoid wearing red, white or blue because another hunter might mistake them for a turkey. Camouflage is good for hunting, but hunters should be aware that it might put them in danger if another hunter doesn’t see them.

Additionally, hunters should camouflage their guns, call out to other hunters when they are in the same area, do not expose bare skin and keep a clear field of view.

The DNR warns hunters also to be aware of hunter safety. They should always treat their gun like it’s loaded and keep it pointed in a safe direction.

Finally, for public land users, the DNR recommends that those who are out on public land not for hunting should be aware of clothing. They should wear bright orange and avoid red, white and blue clothing during spring turkey season.

