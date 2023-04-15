Wisconsin Girl Scouts explore agriculture at Town of Dane dairy farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 80 Wisconsin Girl Scouts got an opportunity to learn more about the agriculture industry Saturday at a farm in the Town of Dane.

The girls rotated stations on the Haag Family Dairy Farm throughout the morning, learning more about career paths in agriculture, from veterinarians to nutritionists.

Taylor Shaeffer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland joined the girls for the interactive stations. She said ‘Behind the Barn Gates’ was a great opportunity for girls who had never been on a farm.

“To see how passionate and how excited they are about agriculture, I think that’s really the most inspiring thing that I have seen,” Shaeffer said.

The farm owner, John Haag, said he was excited to share more information about living as a dairy farmer in Wisconsin.

“I think now it’s about three or four generations removed from the farm, so they really don’t have a chance to see where their milk is produced or other agriculture products so this gives us an opportunity to educate them on that,” Haag added.

To learn more about agriculture or find other opportunities for students wanting to learn about farms visit wisconsindairy.org.

