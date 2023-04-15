WisDOT campaign encouraging drivers to avoid distractions

(WEAU)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Distracted driving causes over 10,000 crashes in Wisconsin each year. In 2022, those crashes led to 40 deaths and more than 2,700 injuries.

Through their safety campaign, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is making drivers aware of the dangers of distracted driving, and reminding them of their role in preventing these crashes this year.

“Safely operating a motor vehicle always requires a driver’s full attention. Don’t take the risk of looking away, even for just a second. It could be deadly,” Bureau of Transportation Safety and Technical Services Director David Pabst said.

Pabst said it is important to remember that law enforcement officers and construction crews are constantly at risk of being hit by drivers who just don’t pay attention.

State law prohibits texting and driving under all circumstances, and drivers are not allowed to use a mobile device while driving through a construction zone and emergency or roadside response areas.

The Wisconsin DOT says that anything that takes a driver’s focus off of the road or operating the vehicle is a distraction. This includes speaking with passengers, using a phone for navigation or music and eating while driving.

To eliminate these distractions, WisDOT gives a few recommendations. Drivers should find a safe place to pull over if they need to send a message or make a phone call. Additionally, they should ask passengers to navigate and avoid keeping their phone near them if it is a temptation to look at.

The DOT encourages driver’s to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of those around them. Drivers should join the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign and take the pledge online to help keep roads safe for everyone.

