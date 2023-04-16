Dane Co. officials searching for dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is asking area residents for help identifying a person whose dog bit a victim inside a Home Depot in Madison Wednesday evening.

Officials said the bite occurred at 5 p.m. on April 12 when the dog and owner were inside the store at 2425 E Springs Dr. in Madison. The pair immediately left after the bite.

Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is asking area residents for help identifying a person whose dog bit a victim inside a Home Depot in Madison Wednesday night. (Public Health Madison and Dane County)

The dog and owner immediately left the store after the bite incident in the vehicle pictured above. (Public Health Madison and Dane County)

The dog and owner immediately left the store after the bite incident in the vehicle pictured above. (Public Health Madison and Dane County)

PHMDC noted that the dog has the typical black and tan coloring of a German Shepherd but is smaller and has a shortened tail.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at 608-255-2345 and request to speak to an animal services officer.

Officials said that the bite victim may need shots to prevent rabies if the dog is not found. In the event of a bite situation, PHMDC said each person should exchange contact information with one another.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.