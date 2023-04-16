Dane Co. officials searching for dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.((PHMDC))
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is asking area residents for help identifying a person whose dog bit a victim inside a Home Depot in Madison Wednesday evening.

Officials said the bite occurred at 5 p.m. on April 12 when the dog and owner were inside the store at 2425 E Springs Dr. in Madison. The pair immediately left after the bite.

Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is asking area residents for help identifying a...
Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is asking area residents for help identifying a person whose dog bit a victim inside a Home Depot in Madison Wednesday night.(Public Health Madison and Dane County)
The dog and owner immediately left the store after the bite incident in the vehicle pictured...
The dog and owner immediately left the store after the bite incident in the vehicle pictured above.(Public Health Madison and Dane County)
The dog and owner immediately left the store after the bite incident in the vehicle pictured...
The dog and owner immediately left the store after the bite incident in the vehicle pictured above.(Public Health Madison and Dane County)

PHMDC noted that the dog has the typical black and tan coloring of a German Shepherd but is smaller and has a shortened tail.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at 608-255-2345 and request to speak to an animal services officer.

Officials said that the bite victim may need shots to prevent rabies if the dog is not found. In the event of a bite situation, PHMDC said each person should exchange contact information with one another.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the plate during a baseball game...
Wade Miley stars as Brewers beat Yu Darvish, Padres 1-0
Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation hosted ‘Madison’s Best Bloody,’ a contest where area...
Madison area bars compete in bloody mary competition
Monday's morning commute is expected to be a slow one
Snow Is Moving In
New grants provide more paid internships for Wisconsin students