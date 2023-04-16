Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

In this photo posted to social media by the U.S. Coast Guard, a crew stands by ready to assist...
In this photo posted to social media by the U.S. Coast Guard, a crew stands by ready to assist as emergency personnel respond to the Walla Walla passenger ferry, background right, which ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.

The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. as it was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according to Washington State Ferries, a division of the state Department of Transportation.

“Initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure,” but investigators were still looking into what happened, the agency said.

There were 596 passengers and 15 crew members aboard, according to ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes. A tug boat and the Coast Guard were on the scene.

“Vessel engineers believe tide will be at the right height to safely tow the boat at midnight. We apologize to passengers. Their safety is our first priority,” Washington State Ferries said via Twitter.

Passengers were initially kept onboard. One passenger suffered a medical emergency unrelated to the grounding and necessitated an evacuation, the agency said.

Kitsap Transit was taking people from the Walla Walla and transporting them to Bremerton using a passenger-only ferry, the agency announced shortly after 8 p.m., right around low tide.

“We’re working on a plan for the vehicles onboard so passengers can retrieve them tomorrow,” it added.

A photo taken by a Coast Guard officer showed the vessel near the shore as people looked at it from the beach and snapped pictures. A tug was positioned at one end of the ferry with an apparent Coast Guard boat nearby.

“No pollution or hull damage detected at this time,” the state Department of Ecology reported. “Ecology responders on the way to the scene.”

The Seattle-Bremerton route was out of service until further notice, the Department of Transportation said on its website.

The website lists the Walla Walla as a four-engine, jumbo class ferry with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles. It is 440 feet (134 meters) in length with a draft of 18 feet (5.4 meters).

The Walla Walla was constructed in 1973 in Seattle and rebuilt in 2003, according to the site.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

