Forward Madison tops Greenville Triumph 4-1 in home opener

By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crowds once again packed Breese Stevens Field and fans were in for a treat as Forward Madison FC beat Greenville Triumph 4-1 in the Flamingos home opener.

Greenville entered the match winless in two USL League One league matches, while FMFC gained two points on two successive draws to begin the season. The match kicked off the home start of Forward Madison’s fifth season.

The Flamingos got off to a fast start in the first half, Derek Gebhard scored in the 12th minute of the match to give Madison a 1-0 lead.

Right before halftime, Mauro Cichero found an opening and slotted it home for the 2nd goal of the night for FMFC. The teams went into the break with the Flamingos up 2-0.

Greenville responded at the start of the second half with a goal of their own from Noah Pilato. Not even two minutes later, flamingo’s Stephen Payne made a strong run into the box and played a cross that was deflected into the net for an FMFC goal, extending Madison’s lead 3-1.

Greenville was awarded a penalty five minutes later in the 55th minute, but Forward goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann made an impressive penalty save, leading to an FMFC counterattack. With most of the team forward, Chaney shot on the edge of the box and beat the Greenville keeper. Up 4-1, Jayden Onen received a red card and put the ‘Mingos down a man with 20 minutes to play.

Up next Forward Madison hosts the UW-Madison Men’s Soccer team in a friendly on Saturday, April 22nd at 6pm CT.

