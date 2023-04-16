Madison area bars compete in bloody mary competition

Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation hosted ‘Madison’s Best Bloody,’ a contest where area bartenders faced off for the title ‘best bloody.’
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s best bloody mary will soon be chosen.

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation hosted Madison’s Best Bloody, a contest where area bartenders faced off for the title “Best Bloody.”

Participants sampled an array of drinks before deciding on their favorite.

The event wasn’t a typical Sunday Funday. All proceeds will directly benefit those who suffer from a bleeding disorder here in Wisconsin.

“Sometimes is takes people a minute to go ‘bloody marys for bleeding disorders… oh I get it’ and it’s perfect because Wisconsin is a bloody mary state,” Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation Executive Director Danielle Leitner Baxter said.

Ten local bars donated their time and products to support the organization’s mission.

