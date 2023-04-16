New grants provide more paid internships for Wisconsin students

(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New grants will expand the workforce for UW System students and incentivize state employers and businesses to provide more paid internship opportunities.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced the University of Wisconsin System was awarded $1.1 million through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program.

According to a statement from Evers, the UW System is a significant “economic driver” in Wisconsin and essential in “building our state’s next-generation workforce.”

“As Wisconsin’s talent generator, we educate students to think critically while they also learn valuable skills needed in the workforce,” UW System President Jay Rothman said in a statement. “These internships will help students kick-start their careers while meeting employer demand for talent.”

The grants will help Wisconsin employers increase internship opportunities specifically in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, agriculture, green energy and clean water.

UW-Milwaukee, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout are schools expected to directly implement new paid internship programs and provide positions for 122 students in total.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the plate during a baseball game...
Wade Miley stars as Brewers beat Yu Darvish, Padres 1-0
Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation hosted ‘Madison’s Best Bloody,’ a contest where area...
Madison area bars compete in bloody mary competition
Monday's morning commute is expected to be a slow one
Snow Is Moving In
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials searching for dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot