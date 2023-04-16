New grants provide more paid internships for Wisconsin students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New grants will expand the workforce for UW System students and incentivize state employers and businesses to provide more paid internship opportunities.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced the University of Wisconsin System was awarded $1.1 million through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program.

According to a statement from Evers, the UW System is a significant “economic driver” in Wisconsin and essential in “building our state’s next-generation workforce.”

“As Wisconsin’s talent generator, we educate students to think critically while they also learn valuable skills needed in the workforce,” UW System President Jay Rothman said in a statement. “These internships will help students kick-start their careers while meeting employer demand for talent.”

The grants will help Wisconsin employers increase internship opportunities specifically in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, agriculture, green energy and clean water.

UW-Milwaukee, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout are schools expected to directly implement new paid internship programs and provide positions for 122 students in total.

