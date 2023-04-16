Power outages affect Madison residents

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MG&E is reporting that power outages are clear, after reporting more than 2,000 affected customers overnight.

MG&E is reporting multiple power outages on Madison’s west side near Old Sauk Road Sunday morning.

They estimate power will be restored for the affected customers around 9 a.m.

MG&E didn’t give a reason for the outages, but NBC15′s team is investigating.

