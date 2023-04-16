Power outages affect Madison residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MG&E is reporting that power outages are clear, after reporting more than 2,000 affected customers overnight.

MG&E is reporting multiple power outages on Madison’s west side near Old Sauk Road Sunday morning.

They estimate power will be restored for the affected customers around 9 a.m.

MG&E didn’t give a reason for the outages, but NBC15′s team is investigating.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.