Rain turns to snow today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain has moved in overnight and we’ll slowly switch from spring showers to spring snow later tonight. A First Alert Day has been declared for Monday, as snow could be heavy in some places tonight into the early morning hours. Our main concern will be limited visibility for early commuters Monday morning and a good amount of snow for some communities.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for counties west of Dane from 7 PM through 10 AM Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for Dane, Green, Columbia and Marquette counties for the same time frame.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered rain showers will continue through this morning and afternoon. We’ve already hit our high temperature early this morning, and temps will continue to fall through the day. As temperatures fall, we’ll see a transition from rain to snow. For most of us, this will likely occur around 7 PM with a brief period of rain/snow mixing before then.

Snow will pick up overnight, especially in our western counties. The heaviest snow should be wrapped up by about 5 AM, but if you plan to be on the roads before then visibility could be significantly limited in some places.

The good news is that thanks to our little heatwave last week, the pavement is very warm. This means that it will take a while for the snow to stick to the roads or to your driveway. The majority of roads will likely just be slushy Monday morning. Accumulation on your lawn could be significant though: between 4-7 inches could be seen in Mineral Point, Boscobel, and Prairie Du Chien. Around 2-4″ is possible in Madison, Portage, and Monroe, with less than 2 inches expected farther east.

Looking Ahead...

Snow will taper off through the day on Monday. Tuesday is sunny and quiet, with more active weather to follow through the rest of the week. Showers and storms look likely on both Wednesday and Thursday, with a rain-snow mix possible next Saturday.

