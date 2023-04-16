Rockford: Non-profit garden organization returns for spring

Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)
Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)(WIFR)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - The award-winning Anderson Japanese Gardens is set to return Friday in Rockford and display another season of fresh spring blooms and colors.

The public garden will celebrate its 25th season this year as a non-profit organization and will operate during business hours seven days a week, serving as a popular tourist destination regionally.

Each year, the garden has seen nearly 100,000 guests visit and enjoy the twelve-acre scenery of streams, waterfalls, pathways, koi-filled ponds and 16th century traditional architecture.

The Anderson Japanese Gardens organization also provides events including children’s, mental wellness and cultural programming and a summer concert series on Tuesday nights.

The garden will open each day at 9 a.m., close at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Adult admission is $12 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Students, military and seniors will receive a discounted rate and children five and under get free admission.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

Monday's morning commute is expected to be a slow one
Snow Is Moving In
Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council walks through two beef-inspired recipes perfect for...
Wisconsin Beef Council: Simple, protein-rich breakfast for dinner dishes!
Power Outage
Power outages affect Madison residents
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. during the...
Bucks hoping long layoff doesn’t prove costly against Heat