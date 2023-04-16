Snow Is Moving In

Showers change to snow this afternoon

Snowfall rates could exceed 1″ per hour

Monday’s commute is expected to be slick

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FIRST ALERT DAY - MONDAY

It has been a very wet and dreary day across our area this Sunday. The sunny and mild days that we had through the end of last week are over and we are now transitioning into a more winter-type scenario. We are now on the backside of the system with plenty of moisture and colder air moving in from the northwest. It won’t be long before this liquid precipitation changes to snow for all of our viewing area.

What’s Coming Up...

Winter Weather Alerts have been posted for the majority of our central and western counties that will go into effect at 7 pm this evening through tomorrow morning. These Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are for accumulating snow and gusty winds. The amount of snow varies significantly from east to west. Rock County could receive between 1-3″, Dane from 3-5″, and then higher amounts west with Richland over 8+”. Because of the warmer temperatures this week, some of this snow will melt on contact, but we could still be left with enough snow on the ground to cause slick spots and slowdowns for our Monday morning commute. Winds will also be very gusty tomorrow with our entire area seeing gusts throughout the day over 35 mph. Temperatures will also continue to drop and by morning, many of us with be nearing the freezing point.

Looking Ahead...

By Monday evening, the system will begin to pull away and we’ll head into Tuesday with a cold morning, but sunnier skies. Unfortunately, that may be the only day this week that we see any substantial sunshine. Starting on Wednesday we’ll be tracking more storms into the weekend

