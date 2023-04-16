Wade Miley stars as Brewers beat Yu Darvish, Padres 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the plate during a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the plate during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)(Brandon Sloter | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Sunday.

Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second for the game’s only run as Milwaukee took three of four in the series. The Brewers also improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip.

Miley (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked none. San Diego threatened in the second, putting a runner on third with one out, but Miley struck out Trent Grisham and Jose Azocar.

San Diego wasted a dominant performance by Darvish (0-2), who struck out 12 in seven innings. He allowed four hits and walked two in his 50th career start with double-digit strikeouts.

