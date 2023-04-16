Wisconsin Beef Council: Simple breakfast for dinner beef-inspired recipes!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -There’s something comforting and satisfying about a hot breakfast! Not to mention, eating a protein-rich breakfast keeps you feeling full, longer, which may result in less snacking throughout the day.

Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council has the scoop on beefy recipes for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

2 cans (7-1/2 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk flavored biscuits

1-1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup Mexican crema or dairy sour cream

Cooking:

1. Prepare Mexican-Style Beef Sausage. Set aside.

Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.



2. Preheat oven to 350°F.

Open biscuit cans; cut each biscuit into quarters. Place biscuits into large bowl. Add sausage mixture, cheese, onion and oil; gently toss until well combined.



3. Generously coat Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place sausage and biscuit mixture in prepared pan. Bake in 350°F oven 30 to 35 minutes until top is golden brown and biscuits are set. Remove from oven; immediately invert onto serving plate. Let rest for 10 minutes. Drizzle with crema, as desired.



Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

4 small red-skinned new potatoes (about 6 ounces), cut into 6 wedges each

1/2 cup water

1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion

1 small zucchini, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons shredded Italian cheese blend

1/2 cup chopped tomato

Cooking:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Combine potatoes and water in 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Pour off remaining water from skillet, if necessary.



2. Brown Ground Beef with onion in same skillet over medium heat 6 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4-inch crumbles. Add zucchini. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until zucchini is just tender. Pour off drippings. Return potatoes to skillet. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix thoroughly.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.



3. Whisk eggs, basil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in large bowl. Pour evenly over beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake in 350°F oven about 18 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set.



4. Sprinkle frittata with tomato. Cut into 4 to 6 wedges.



