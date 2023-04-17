All about rain gardens: What they are and how to build one

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Green thumbs itching to get back into the garden this spring, may consider lending a hand to creating a cleaner community. One way to do so, begins in the garden.

The City of Madison Engineering Division is inviting residents to help reach its renewed goal of 1,000 rain gardens across the capitol city. The latest map, shows that more than 600 residents already have a blooming rain garden. But what exactly is a rain garden and what does it do? A rain garden is a landscape of native shrubs, perennials, and flowers planted in a shallow depression, that soaks up rain water, mainly from the roof of a house or other building.

Rain gardens are often designed to capture and infiltrate water into the ground. Following a storm, the rain garden fills with a few inches of water and then slowly filters into the ground rather than running off to a storm drain.

The benefits of rain gardens range far and wide, including the following providing by the City of Madison Engineering Division.

FLOOD PROTECTION: Rain gardens direct storm water to infiltrate into the ground rather than allowing it to run into the storm sewer or backing up in basements.

POLLUTION CONTROL: Rain gardens trap and filter pollutants such as chemicals, fertilizers, oils, yard waste and sediment that might otherwise end up in our lakes.

HABITAT CREATION: Gardens provide nectar for pollinators, foraging for birds, and winter habitat for native insects.

WATER CONSERVATION: Rain gardens rarely need watering once established.

BEAUTIFICATION: Rain gardens provide colors, textures and scents for all to enjoy.

For a how-to guide on how to get started with a rain garden this spring, see here!

Hannah Mohelnitzky with the City of Madison Engineering Division as well as homeowner Steve Holaday join The Morning Show Monday, to discuss all the benefits of building a rain garden!

