Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wis. to close this summer, after 37 years

Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin
Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For nearly four decades, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin has guided families through difficult health journeys. It’s why the nonprofit is calling it an “excruciating” decision to close for good.

All services will end June 30. Programs including caregiver support groups and consultations came at no cost to families.

“Lots of feelings. Really sad,” Executive Director Jeff Hamm said. “At a time when we’re seeing more and more people with dementia, more and more families affected by dementia, to have to close our doors is extremely sad and worrying.”

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services projects by 2040, dementia will affect more than 17 thousand people in Dane Co. ages 65 and up. This estimate is roughly twice that of the current population with dementia.

In a letter he wrote to families late last week, Hamm explained the decision was made due to “serious financial and staffing challenges.”

An excerpt from a letter to ADAW families by Executive Director Jeff Hamm
An excerpt from a letter to ADAW families by Executive Director Jeff Hamm(WMTV)

He told NBC15, “The pandemic was the first problem. A lot of our fundraising is dependent upon walks, and, of course, we couldn’t do walks during the pandemic so we lost a lot of money during that time.”

Hamm also revealed the nonprofit had been struggling for a few years. “The previous executive director actually handed me the keys to the place and said, ‘Jeff, you may be the one who’s asked to close this organization.’”

“I’m very sad because I have a very warm spot in my heart for the Alliance,” Larry Dallia said. He’s led support groups for caregivers, which mirrors the help he received from the nonprofit since 2012 when his wife got dementia.

“She passed away on September 7, 2021. But I’ve continued to stay as a facilitator because I felt that it was still important,” he said.

The goal is to pass on the ADAW’s assets to other nonprofits with similar missions. Hamm has not named those groups at this time but hopes to do so in early May.

In the letter, the Alliance said it will give clients information on other organizations that offer education and programs for those with dementia. Groups include county Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs), which employ dementia care specialists. The Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America are two additional options, both of which offer helplines.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Diver who died after Lake Mendota rescue was state archaeologist 
(FILE)
Wanted: 300 UW students for NBC promo at Camp Randall
Springfield Township Police cars.
Sauk Co. man arrested following three car crash, alleged OWI