Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wis. to close this summer, after 37 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For nearly four decades, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin has guided families through difficult health journeys. It’s why the nonprofit is calling it an “excruciating” decision to close for good.

All services will end June 30. Programs including caregiver support groups and consultations came at no cost to families.

“Lots of feelings. Really sad,” Executive Director Jeff Hamm said. “At a time when we’re seeing more and more people with dementia, more and more families affected by dementia, to have to close our doors is extremely sad and worrying.”

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services projects by 2040, dementia will affect more than 17 thousand people in Dane Co. ages 65 and up. This estimate is roughly twice that of the current population with dementia.

In a letter he wrote to families late last week, Hamm explained the decision was made due to “serious financial and staffing challenges.”

An excerpt from a letter to ADAW families by Executive Director Jeff Hamm (WMTV)

He told NBC15, “The pandemic was the first problem. A lot of our fundraising is dependent upon walks, and, of course, we couldn’t do walks during the pandemic so we lost a lot of money during that time.”

Hamm also revealed the nonprofit had been struggling for a few years. “The previous executive director actually handed me the keys to the place and said, ‘Jeff, you may be the one who’s asked to close this organization.’”

“I’m very sad because I have a very warm spot in my heart for the Alliance,” Larry Dallia said. He’s led support groups for caregivers, which mirrors the help he received from the nonprofit since 2012 when his wife got dementia.

“She passed away on September 7, 2021. But I’ve continued to stay as a facilitator because I felt that it was still important,” he said.

The goal is to pass on the ADAW’s assets to other nonprofits with similar missions. Hamm has not named those groups at this time but hopes to do so in early May.

In the letter, the Alliance said it will give clients information on other organizations that offer education and programs for those with dementia. Groups include county Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs), which employ dementia care specialists. The Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America are two additional options, both of which offer helplines.

