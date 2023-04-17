Ballerina-turned-kicker headed to college for football

A high school senior in Wisconsin who took her athletic abilities from the stage to the field will continue her passion in college.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The All-Conference kicker for Marshall High School football is taking her talents to Northern Wisconsin, signing with Ripon College on Sunday.

“I’m really excited to go to Ripon just because it felt like home the first time I went there, and then the head coach is super appreciative and nice and just open to having me,” said kicker McKynzee Schepp.

Schepp first shared her story with NBC15 back in January. The senior set out to play football with the goal of going to the collegiate level. Despite adversity and transferring from Sun Prairie to Marshall during her high school tenure, she kept her eye on the prize. Now, she is a Red Hawk and ready to take on the sport at the next level.

“Knowing all the people that doubted me really ended up helping me out and motivating me to go further,” said Schepp.

Schepp’s mother, Kris Ganske, says the school tells them Schepp is the first woman to play for the football team.

“To be honest, to see my little ballerina come to me and say, ‘I want to play football,’ and I was like, ‘yeah, right,’ you know? And then all of a sudden, she’s set a goal,” said Ganske. “She wanted to play college football, and she accomplished it, and all of her hard work completely paid off.”

Ganske, and the head football coach at Marshall, Matt Kleinheinz, credit that work ethic for her success.

“All the credit goes to her and the amount of work that she put in outside of the Season both in the weight room and over at the field kicking,” said Kleinheinz.

Schepp says she will also continue to pursue her other goal: Inspiring other girls to chase after whatever sports they love.

“A lot of the girls after games have come up to me and take pictures with me or have told me that I’m like really good and inspiring to them,” said Schepp.

