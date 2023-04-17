Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police department reported in an update.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the statement continued, and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names and causes of death at a later date.

For now, the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active. MPD assured the public that their deaths appear to be isolated and investigators noted there were no signs of forced entry.

Officers arrived at the home, in the 2800 block of Moland Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check. According to the MPD update, the first found the 71-year-old woman’s body in the living room before discovering the 68-year-old man’s body in the basement.

