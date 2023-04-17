Cold Temperatures Remain

Several Frosty Nights Ahead
Snow Totals
Snow Totals(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Hard Freeze Tonight
  • Midweek Strong Storms
  • Weekend Wintry Mix
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a late season winter storm to welcome us to the week, calmer conditions will settle in. It won’t come without a cold night. There will be plenty of chilly nights in the week ahead and a reminder it is too early to plant anything sensitive to frost or freeze conditions. Tuesday will be the pick day of the week with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Storms return Wednesday and Thursday and we will have to watch the potential of strong to severe storms and perhaps a First Alert Day being issued. Colder weather returns for the weekend with a chance of rain and snow showers returning.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Early flurries, then decreasing clouds tonight. Cold with lows into the middle 20s. Wind chills into the teens as blustery conditions remain with winds out of the northwest 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Mostly sunny Tuesday with seasonable temperatures into the lower 50s. Light northwesterly winds 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with early lows into the lower 30s, climbing after midnight.

Showers and storms arrive after sunrise Wednesday. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Gusty easterly winds with highs into the upper 50s. Scattered showers possible Wednesday night with lows into the upper 40s. Another round of strong storms possible Thursday as highs surge into the middle 60s. Storms will push out Thursday night as colder temperatures return with lows into the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

A passing shower Friday, but the bigger story will be the return of colder temperatures into the weekend with highs back into the 40s and lows into the 30s. Cold enough that our next weathermaker could bring rain and snow showers through the weekend.

