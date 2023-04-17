Eau Claire boy featured in Target ad across the country

5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.
5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -5-year-old AJ has always been known for his big smile by his family, but now that smile can be recognized by thousands after being featured in a Target ad.

AJ’s mom never imagined his smile would lead to him modeling.

“We do a lot of specialty care in Minnesota and one of his providers there noticed that AJ smiles a lot, as he does, and she said you should get him into modeling,” Sandi B said. “Maybe I’m a biased parent, but we took her advice.”

After submitting pictures of AJ to a modeling agency his mom began getting phone calls.

“He got his first gig last July with a portrait studio, and so he did that with one of their collections of backgrounds,” Sandi B said.  “Then he did some kindergarten graduation modeling with a cap and gown and then our third gig was the Target gig.”

Not only is AJ a model he is also a role model for other kids with physical disabilities. AJ was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, a movement disorder, at 13 months.

“He walks into school with his walker,” Sandi B said. “For longer distances he has to use a wheelchair, but his everyday life includes a lot of therapy.”

Although Cerebral Palsy impacts AJ’s life he has been able to make an impact on others.

“It means so much because AJ is always telling me, hey that kid has a walker just like me, he has a wheel chair just like me, so we love when other people can say that about AJ,” Sandi B said.  “We did find out, we recently got connected with a family that did not know AJ in Florida and they were at Target and their son said, ‘Look that boy has a blue walker just like me’.”

As for AJ he said he likes getting his picture taken and he plans to continue landing modeling gigs. AJ also said his favorite pose will always be a big smile.

You can find AJ’s ad in the Toddler Boy’s Section at the Target in Eau Claire, WI.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time

Latest News

A snow covered rain garden in Madison!
All about rain gardens: What they are and how to build one
Madison Police Department squad car
Two bodies found inside east Madison residence
The All-Conference kicker for Marshall High School football is taking her talents to Northern...
Ballerina-turned-kicker headed to college for football
A couple from Wisconsin who drove down south and embarked on a 1,500 mile bike ride to raise...
The Organ Trails: Wis. couple returns from 1,500 bike ride encouraging kidney donation