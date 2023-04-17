FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow this morning

Heaviest snow west of Dane County

Snow tapers off this afternoon

Windy & cool today

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Day for today as parts of the region are seeing heavy snow this morning.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place west of Dane County, with Winter Weather Advisories for counties along I-39. Both alerts run through 10 AM this morning.

If you live west of Dane, you may want to give yourself some extra time to commute this morning as you’ve been receiving some heavier snow overnight. Roads will be a bit snowy or slushy within Dane County, though the heaviest bands of snow should miss us.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered snow will continue through the morning, slowly tapering off by early this afternoon. Winds will be strong today, which may limit visibility while the snow is still falling. Gusts will be over 30 mph at times out of the northwest. High temperatures remain cool, likely not climbing out of the 30s. Skies will gradually clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall back to the upper 20s early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the sunniest day of the week by far, though temperatures will only be in the 50s. Winds stay breezy out of the northwest.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will be warmer later in the week: highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s by midweek. Active weather will also return. Scattered storms and showers look likely on both Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers could sneak in on Friday, as another system moves in next Saturday.

Condition High/Low Wind Today: Scattered Snow Showers 37° NW 19 mph Tonight: Clouds Early/Clearing Late 28° NW 14 mph Tomorrow: Sunny 50°/33° NW 12 MPH The next day: Scattered T-storm 59°/48° ESE 14 MPH

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.