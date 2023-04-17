FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow this morning

Snowy commute for some
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Heaviest snow west of Dane County
  • Snow tapers off this afternoon
  • Windy & cool today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Day for today as parts of the region are seeing heavy snow this morning. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place west of Dane County, with Winter Weather Advisories for counties along I-39. Both alerts run through 10 AM this morning.

If you live west of Dane, you may want to give yourself some extra time to commute this morning as you’ve been receiving some heavier snow overnight. Roads will be a bit snowy or slushy within Dane County, though the heaviest bands of snow should miss us.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered snow will continue through the morning, slowly tapering off by early this afternoon. Winds will be strong today, which may limit visibility while the snow is still falling. Gusts will be over 30 mph at times out of the northwest. High temperatures remain cool, likely not climbing out of the 30s.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall back to the upper 20s early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the sunniest day of the week by far, though temperatures will only be in the 50s. Winds stay breezy out of the northwest.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will be warmer later in the week: highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s by midweek. Active weather will also return. Scattered storms and showers look likely on both Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers could sneak in on Friday, as another system moves in next Saturday.

