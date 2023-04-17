Here’s terms to know during a severe weather event

As we enter into severe weather season, you may hear the First Alert Weather Team use different terminology to describe the potential threat heading our way.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we enter into severe weather season, you may hear the First Alert Weather Team use different terminology to describe the potential threat heading our way.

The National Weather Service decides the criteria for these levels of threat which then follow the type of weather expected, such as tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. The three levels of alerts are advisory, watch and warning.

With an advisory, hazardous weather is occurring, imminent, or likely. Advisories are for less serious conditions that cause significant inconvenience and could lead to situations that may threaten life or property.

A watch is used when the risk of hazardous weather has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set their safety plans in motion can do so in advance of the forecasted event.

A warning is issued when hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective measures

