Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Dodge Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the motorcycle rider who died Friday in a crash involving a payloader.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, James Jansen was heading west on State Hwy. 33 around 6:10 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with the payloader that was pulling out of a driveway near Noble Road, in the Town of Hubbard.

Jansen, 58, was thrown from the motorcycle and emergency crews attempted life saving measures before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 74-year-old man driving the payloader was not injured in the crash.

The Dodge Co. Sheriffs’ Office Crash Investigation Team and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the collision.

Authorities noted that Jansen was wearing a helmet at the time.

