Sauk Co. man arrested following three car crash, alleged OWI

Springfield Township Police cars.
Springfield Township Police cars.(WXIX)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested for his alleged fourth OWI offense after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Sauk County officials received the report of the crash near CTH H and Keenan Court in Winfield Town just before 4 p.m.

A Sauk County deputy noticed signs of impairment with one of the drivers and arrested him for allegedly operating while intoxicated.

Injuries were reported but officials did not state the extent or nature of the injuries.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Diver who died after Lake Mendota rescue was state archaeologist 
Madison Police Department squad car
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Crystal Pharis
Necedah woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend in 2019
The Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office released the name of the 58-year-old Beaver Dam man who died in...
Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Dodge Co. crash