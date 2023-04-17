Sauk Co. man arrested following three car crash, alleged OWI

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested for his alleged fourth OWI offense after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Sauk County officials received the report of the crash near CTH H and Keenan Court in Winfield Town just before 4 p.m.

A Sauk County deputy noticed signs of impairment with one of the drivers and arrested him for allegedly operating while intoxicated.

Injuries were reported but officials did not state the extent or nature of the injuries.

