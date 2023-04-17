Searches underway in Lincoln and Oneida counties for 2 missing teens

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are searching for two missing teens in Lincoln County after they were last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown,16, were last seen together near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the town of Harrison. That location is halfway between Tomahawk and Pelican Lake in Gleason. It’s also 15 minutes south of Rhinelander.

Authorities believe Grefe and Brown walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person. Their whereabouts are currently unknown and this has been reported to be uncommon behavior. Brown was last seen wearing a pink top and Grefe was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants.

If you see them call 911. Tips can be reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-536-6272.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking friends and family of both teens to refrain from logging into the missing persons’ accounts as this may affect the efforts of law enforcement to locate them.

Due to the lack of reliable information into these teen’s whereabouts, this does not qualify for an AMBER alert at this time.

