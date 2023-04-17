Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly file entries to play in U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the biggest names in Wisconsin golf will play in their own backyard, at the 43rd U.S. Senior Open this June at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly filed entries Monday morning to play in the upcoming U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld from June 27-July 2.

Stricker, a Madison resident, posted a record-tying six-stroke victory in 2019 at Notre Dame’s Warren Course. He also carded a final-round 65 last year at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course, in Bethlehem, Pa., to come up one stroke shy of champion Padraig Harrington. Stricker has captured 12 PGA Tour and 12 PGA Tour Champions titles, and captained the U.S. to victory in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Kelly, also from Madison, has tied for second in two U.S. Senior Opens and owns four top-10 finishes in five starts. He was runner-up at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs in 2018 and then again in 2019 to Stricker at Notre Dame. Kelly has recorded 11 PGA Tour Champions victories, including a pair of Bridgestone Senior Players titles in 2020 and 2022. A three-time PGA Tour winner, Kelly has competed in 10 U.S. Opens and captured the 1992 Wisconsin State Open.

“They are such great ambassadors for the game and we’re proud to have them as our representatives on the world’s stage playing the game,” SentryWorld General Manager Mike James said. “The scope of the players that are playing here, it’s the best of the best, it’s the players that we’ve been watching for years just dominate and they’re still playing at an incredible level.”

Stricker joins a list of five U.S. Senior Open champions who have recently filed entries, Brad Bryant (2007), Roger Chapman (2012), Jeff Maggert (2015) and David Toms (2018).

The U.S. Senior Open Championship is for golfers ages 50 and older and is open to any professional and any amateur with a Handicap Index not exceeding 3.4.

