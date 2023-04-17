Tornado sirens: The who, what, why and how

One of the most important ways to practice severe weather safety is by having ways to receive alerts. One of the oldest alert systems is tornado sirens.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The biggest misconception about outdoor sirens is whom they're sounding for. Their purpose is to alert people who are outside, without access to other alerts. That could be a farmer out in the fields, people at a baseball game, or out camping. That means sirens are not intended for people who are indoors.

The biggest misconception about outdoor sirens is whom they’re sounding for. Their purpose is to alert people who are outside, without access to other alerts. That could be a farmer out in the fields, people at a baseball game, or out camping. That means sirens are not intended for people who are indoors.

Now from the name, you might think that the tornado siren in your neighborhood would activate only for a tornado in your area but that’s not quite the case.

Tornado siren policy by county (Green, Columbia and Green Lake counties did not respond).
Tornado siren policy by county (Green, Columbia and Green Lake counties did not respond).(WMTV)

First, it depends on who is operating the sirens in your county: counties in orange are operated at a county level. For example, if there’s a tornado warning in Beloit, the sirens will also be going off in Janesville. Counties in yellow are operated at a city level, so only sirens in communities within a warning will activate.

The reason that sirens are activated also differs from county to county. Most only activate sirens for tornado warnings, but some will sound the alert for strong severe thunderstorms too.

Due to all these discrepancies across counties, it’s best not to rely on outdoor sirens as your main form of severe weather alerts. The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is a great option that will send you instant alerts, a NOAA weather radio is also a reliable source.

