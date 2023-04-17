Two bodies found inside east Madison residence

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are working to figure out how two people died after they were discovered in an east Madison residence.

MPD says when officers arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of Moland Street, they found the two people deceased.

The identities of the two individuals are still unknown, and police say this is an isolated incident.

The deaths are currently under investigation.

We will update this story once more information is released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time

Latest News

A snow covered rain garden in Madison!
All about rain gardens: What they are and how to build one
The All-Conference kicker for Marshall High School football is taking her talents to Northern...
Ballerina-turned-kicker headed to college for football
A couple from Wisconsin who drove down south and embarked on a 1,500 mile bike ride to raise...
The Organ Trails: Wis. couple returns from 1,500 bike ride encouraging kidney donation
A high school senior in Wisconsin who took her athletic abilities from the stage to the field...
Ballerina-turned-kicker headed to college for football