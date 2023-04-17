Two bodies found inside east Madison residence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are working to figure out how two people died after they were discovered in an east Madison residence.

MPD says when officers arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of Moland Street, they found the two people deceased.

The identities of the two individuals are still unknown, and police say this is an isolated incident.

The deaths are currently under investigation.

We will update this story once more information is released.

