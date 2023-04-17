Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

Madison Police Department squad car
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Crystal Pharis
Necedah woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend in 2019
The Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office released the name of the 58-year-old Beaver Dam man who died in...
Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Dodge Co. crash
Homeowner and Madison resident Steve Holaday speaks to the benefits of his two rain gardens...
Benefits of rain gardens
City of Madison Engineering Division is inviting residents to reach its 1,000 rain garden goal.
Benefits of rain gardens