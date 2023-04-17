Wanted: 300 UW students for NBC promo at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Hundreds of University of Wisconsin students will get the chance to prove on national TV every week that Badger fans are the best in the Big Ten – but they are going to have to get to Camp Randall Stadium a day early to do it.

NBC Sports – the new home for primetime Big Ten football – is coming to Madison this week to record part of a promotional campaign. The spots will air all summer and before games this fall and the network needs 300 UW students to come to the stadium and be a part of it.

Originally, NBC Sports crews were going to set up on Wednesday night, but because of potential weather (like bad weather ever stopped Badger fans before) they have pushed their schedule up a night. Now, they are urging fans to come out Tuesday night.

Gate 3 will open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, and the first 300 fans will get in and get a chance to be part of the shoot. There will even be food and drink served until recording begins at 7:30 p.m. And, to anyone who plans on going: Don’t forget to wear your Badger gear!

