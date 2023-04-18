22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Officials with Dane Co., Village of Dane, and Waunakee responded around 12:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Main Street for the three-vehicle crash. Witnesses told law enforcement that a Ford F-350 was speeding out of the BP gas station on Main Street, didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Military Road and Main Street, and collided with a Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. The Ford driver also allegedly side swiped a Ford Escape that was stopped on County Highway DM, which caused the car to roll.

The sheriff’s office noted that a 52-year-old man driving the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene and his name will be released by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.

Officials had the 22-year-old F-350 driver take a field sobriety test before taking him him to a local hospital for a blood draw. He was then taken to the Dane Co. jail. The Lodi man faces a charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle.

The 73-year-old driver of the Nissan Frontier was not injured.

