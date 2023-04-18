Active weather ahead

Sunshine & 50s today

Thunderstorms Wed/Thu

Another weekend system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today bringing lots of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to struggle a bit and will end up a little below average today.

What’s Coming Up...

Showers and storms arrive after sunrise Wednesday as a warm front moves in from the west. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Scattered showers are possible Wednesday night with lows into the upper 40s. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is possible Thursday as highs surge into the middle 60s. Storms will push out Thursday night as cooler temperatures return with lows into the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

A passing shower Friday, but the bigger story will be the return of colder temperatures into the weekend with highs back into the 40s and lows into the 30s. Cold enough that our next weather-maker could bring rain and snow showers through the weekend.

