Call for artists for Make Music Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sixty-three days, that is where the countdown sits until the 11th annual Make Music Madison festival returns to the capital city.

The citywide, free one-day event is held every summer on the longest day of the year, which in 2023 will be Wednesday, June 21.

Last year, the citywide festival featured 474 concerts at more than 170 locations throughout Madison, performed by over 1,000 individual artists! For 2023, the organization has its sights set on topping 500 registered shows.

To throw your hat in the musical ring, or if you’re looking to host a performance, head here to Make Music Madison.

The festival was initiated in Madison in 2013, but the festival itself is part of the larger Make Music Day, an international summer solstice music celebration occurring in 1,000+ cities across the globe.

Each year, coffee shops, restaurants, retail shops, centers of worship, front porches, parks, and other locations across Madison fill with music, “performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone.”

Registration to participate closes May 25. There are no registration fees or limits to the number of musicians or locations who can participate. Sponsors and volunteers are welcome.

