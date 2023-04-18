Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday. The singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner’s report said Tuesday.

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

The sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report says is “a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners,” which “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

The two substances made him incapacitated in the tub, and caused the drowning, the report said.

The autopsy was performed the day after Carter’s death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Gov. Evers declares state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
Each year, more than 2,400 crashes happen in Wisconsin work zones.
Wisconsin highway officials advocate for safe driving during Work Zone Awareness Week
The President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has been declared a hometown...
State representatives honor president of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County