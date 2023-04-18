Gov. Evers declares state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding

Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood(Northern News Now)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin Tuesday due to flooding concerns in several counties and the potential for more widespread issues.

Executive Order #194 states additional personnel and resources are needed to respond quickly to the areas affected by flooding. The order directs state agencies, such as Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide aid if requested by local authorities.

The governor explained that above-normal temperatures have led to melting snow. Pairing that with heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” Evers said. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

Evers’ Office also noted that some rivers and streams have risen to the flood stage and could get even higher with more rain in the forecast.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Dane Co. officials locate dog that bit victim at a Madison Home Depot

Latest News

Each year, more than 2,400 crashes happen in Wisconsin work zones.
Wisconsin highway officials advocate for safe driving during Work Zone Awareness Week
The President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has been declared a hometown...
State representatives honor president of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Mifepristone is an FDA approved medication used for more than two decades to manage...
Madison area physicians react to potential ban of abortion drug