Gov. Evers declares state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin Tuesday due to flooding concerns in several counties and the potential for more widespread issues.

Executive Order #194 states additional personnel and resources are needed to respond quickly to the areas affected by flooding. The order directs state agencies, such as Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide aid if requested by local authorities.

The governor explained that above-normal temperatures have led to melting snow. Pairing that with heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” Evers said. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

Evers’ Office also noted that some rivers and streams have risen to the flood stage and could get even higher with more rain in the forecast.

