Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the bodies found Monday in an Oneida County forest were those of two Lincoln County teens.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were last seen together Sunday morning near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Rd in the town of Harrison. Their bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest in the Town of Enterprise, southeast of Rhinelander.

During a press conference, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Terri Hook said exposure played a factor in their deaths. She stated the teens were not dressed for the weather.

The deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County District Attorney, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by numerous Fire Departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Oneida County Forestry Department, the Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn, and Derek’s Town and Country.

