Madison area physicians react to potential ban of abortion drug

Mifepristone is an FDA approved medication used for more than two decades to manage miscarriage, and now its use is being called into question.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s an FDA approved medication used for more than two decades to manage miscarriage, and now its use is being called into question.

The U.S. Supreme Court has until Wednesday at midnight to act on the current legal battle over the drug.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Dr. Shefaali Sharma and Dr. Jill Masana of Associated Physicians to discuss their reaction to the potential ban of the drug. You can watched the full interview attached to this story.

