Madison middle, high school students to receive free summer bus passes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison middle and high school students are set to receive free Madison Metro bus passes this summer.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway met with members of the Madison Metropolitan School District Monday to announce the more than 7,000 Metro Transit passes that will help encourage young people to navigate the city and provide them with new opportunities.

“I’m excited to get our young people to and from jobs, youth programming, and fun summer activities in even greater numbers this year,” Rhodes-Conway said. She listed places like the Goodman Pool, Madison Children’s Museum and Olbrich Botanical Gardens as a few destinations students could visit this summer.

MMSD staff say the passes will allow students to experience not only new jobs, but new activities. This is the third year in a row that passes will be given out to MMSD middle and high school students.

Students are set to receive their Madison Metro passes in May. Students can pick up the passes in their school’s student office. If a student is unable to pick one up before the school year ends, passes can be retrieved at summer semester sites or at the Metro Transit office at 1245 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 201.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.