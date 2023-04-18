Madison Opera set to present ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

The work by Mozart has been in Madison before, but it’s been more than a decade.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Marriage of Figaro” is coming to the Madison Opera!

NBC15′s Tim Elliot sat down with cast member Jasmine Habersham to discuss the performance. You can watch the full interview that is attached to the story.

The two performances will be at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 30.

