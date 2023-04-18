Madison Opera set to present ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Marriage of Figaro” is coming to the Madison Opera!

The work by Mozart has been in Madison before, but it’s been more than a decade.

NBC15′s Tim Elliot sat down with cast member Jasmine Habersham to discuss the performance. You can watch the full interview that is attached to the story.

The two performances will be at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 30.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.