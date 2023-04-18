Man found not responsible in Milwaukee precinct shooting

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge found a man accused of opening fire inside a Milwaukee police precinct station not criminally responsible Monday.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Feiss found Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, not criminally responsible by reason of mental disease or defect on four counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

Three doctors who examined Parker-Bell since the February 2022 incident determined Parker-Bell suffered from a mental illness that prevented him from controlling his conduct. One doctor indicated Parker-Bell was experiencing severe despair and depression at time of the shooting, and the other doctors had similar findings.

No one at the precinct station was struck by gunfire from Parker-Bell or an officer who returned fire.

The state has asked that Parker-Bell be committed into Wisconsin Department of Health Services custody for 25 to 30 years, but the defense opposes that, so no decision on the matter was made Monday.

Parker-Bell told investigators he fired shots at officers inside the building last year because he was upset over the overdose death in custody days earlier of a friend, Keishon Thomas. Two officers are charged in that case with felony abuse of a person in custody and misdemeanor misconduct in office.

Parker-Bell’s trial on the charges was scheduled to start Monday.(AP) -

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife

Latest News

Springfield Township Police cars.
Sauk Co. man arrested following three car crash, alleged OWI
The Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office released the name of the 58-year-old Beaver Dam man who died in...
Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Dodge Co. crash
Lisa Kvistad
Retired MMSD administrator to serve as interim superintendent
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
22-year-old man arrested after fatal Dane Co. crash