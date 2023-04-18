Man injured after milk truck overturns in Richland Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 72-year-old Richland Center man was hurt after the milk truck he was driving tipped over Tuesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The man was driving a 2010 Mack semi with a trailer east on US Highway 14 near County Highway KK in Akan Township around around 10:30 a.m. when the semi went into a ditch and overturned.

Richland EMS took the man to a hospital for his injuries. The report did not indicate the severity of the man’s injuries or give his current condition. The sheriff’s office also noted the semi received severe damage from the wreck.

The sheriff’s office stated that the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified after witness statements were received and said the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Emergency crews responded to Lake Mendota on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Lake Mendota diver dies at hospital, sheriff’s office reports
Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home
fatal crash Jefferson County
Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Jefferson County
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Suspect ID’d in deadly hit-and-run faced 4 hit-and-run charges at the time

Latest News

Suspect used garage door opener to break into Dane Co. home
The Marriage of Figaro is coming to the Madison Opera!
Madison Opera set to present ‘The Marriage of Figaro’
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project