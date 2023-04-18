Man injured after milk truck overturns in Richland Co.

AKAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 72-year-old Richland Center man was hurt after the milk truck he was driving tipped over Tuesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The man was driving a 2010 Mack semi with a trailer east on US Highway 14 near County Highway KK in Akan Township around around 10:30 a.m. when the semi went into a ditch and overturned.

Richland EMS took the man to a hospital for his injuries. The report did not indicate the severity of the man’s injuries or give his current condition. The sheriff’s office also noted the semi received severe damage from the wreck.

The sheriff’s office stated that the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified after witness statements were received and said the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.