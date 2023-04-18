Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Monday after a deadly crash in the Village of Dane, the...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the man killed early Monday afternoon in a rollover crash in the Village of Dane that led to the arrest of another driver.

According to the medical examiner, David Esser died as a result of the three-vehicle wreck, which caused his SUV to roll over.

On Monday, the Dane Sheriff’s Office reported its deputies, as well as officers with the Village of Dane and Waunakee Police Departments around 12:10 p.m. to reports of a wreck in the 100 block of Main Street.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a Ford F-350 was speeding out of the BP gas station on Main Street, didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Military Road and Main Street, and collided with a Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. The Ford driver also allegedly side swiped a Ford Escape that was stopped on County Highway DM, which caused the car to roll over.

Esser, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials had the 22-year-old F-350 driver take a field sobriety test before taking him him to a local hospital for a blood draw. He was then taken to the Dane Co. Jail. The Lodi man faces a charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle.

The 73-year-old driver of the Nissan Frontier was not injured.

