Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police department reported in an update.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have released the names of the husband and wife found dead Sunday inside a Madison home.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the pair Tuesday as Fae Niglis and Gregory Niglis, ages 71 and 68, respectively.

Officials’ preliminary autopsy results showed Fae Niglis’ cause of death was homicidal violence, while Gregory Niglis’ death was caused by firearm-related trauma.

The medical examiner’s office indicated that the autopsies were finished Monday and additional testing is underway.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the deaths.

Officers arrived at the home, in the 2800 block of Moland Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check. According to the MPD update, police first found the 71-year-old woman’s body in the living room before discovering the 68-year-old man’s body in the basement.

MPD assured the public that their deaths appear to be isolated and investigators noted there were no signs of forced entry.

