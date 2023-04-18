Nearly two years later, Boscobel residents still feel tornado’s impacts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An EF-3 tornado that rolled through Grant County in August of 2021 still impacts the Boscobel area nearly two years after the storm struck.

“It’s completely changed our neighborhood,” said Boscobel resident Crystal Hennessy. “We were concealed from our neighbors; it was more of a wooded neighborhood before; I didn’t even know how close that house was until all the trees were gone.”

The valley along County Highway MS saw the devastation from the tornado: Trees ripped up and bent over, and houses torn apart or completely destroyed. Almost 24 months later, the valley is still marred by the storm.

“I’ve never been through anything more terrifying,” said Tina Belz.

She says people in the area and from across the country came to the site to help people rebuild. But even with the help, some of the effects still linger, whether it is the extensive damage to the surrounding forest or the lingering challenges of getting insurance to come through.

“You just want your lives back you just, you just want to remember the day but not have to repeat it day after day, thinking about it and worrying about it. What’s to do next? What do we have to take care of?” said Belz.

For others still, it was a matter of replacing history without loved ones there. Linda Mezera says the barn demolished in the storm dates back to 1910. A few weeks after, her husband passed due to illness. But she says, slowly but surely, she and her land have made their way back. Thanks to help from neighbors and family, a new barn is on the foundation.

“It was marvelous, and you know when you see people shooting today and have no regard for other people’s lives or anything, see what a great Community we have that they came and supported and helped in every way they could,” said Merzera.

Despite the challenges, people in the valley say the encouraging part of the past months is seeing people help whenever and wherever. From chopping up downed limbs to cooking meals, the Boscobel area helped those impacted by the storm. Now it is a matter of continuing to rebuild.

