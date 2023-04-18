The Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Odyssey Project is celebrating 20 years of propelling adults who face economic barriers into college and beyond.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Brian Benford, a member of the Odyssey Class of 2007 and a Madison alder, and his therapy dog Duke Ellington. Benford talks about how the project has had an impact on his life and how rewarding it is to work with students in the program now.

The program will recognize its 20th anniversary on Thursday at the Chazen Museum of Art. The community is encouraged to celebrate, with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin set to give opening remarks.

